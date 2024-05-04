Rainier excels in field events in Ridgefield

May 3—Haleigh Hanson headlined the local results in Ridgefield on Friday, as she set a new personal best in the discus at the Spudder Track and Field Classic.

Hanson's toss of 123 feet, five inches was enough to come away with the win over several 2A and 1A athletes, and it's the third-best mark in all of 2B this spring.

Hanson also came away with a fifth-place finish in the shot put (34-8), and Acacia Murphy won the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-2.

Carson Schall was the other local winner, as the Tenino junior ran the 110-meter hurdles in 15.74 seconds. MWP's Clark Henderson finished second in both the 110 (:16.23) and the 300-meter hurdles (:41.85). Tenino's Austin Johnson also finished in the top three in the 200, clocking a :23.07.

Toledo's Treyton Marty earned a top five finish in the 1,600 by running it in 4:34.88, just three and a half seconds faster than Winlock's Chase Trodahl, who took sixth.

Napavine's Case Van Kooten and Austin Lyons took third and fifth, respectively in the 110 hurdles, and Rainer's Anika Plowman finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.13 seconds. Lyons also set a personal record in the triple jump, finishing third with a leap of 39 feet, 11 inches.

The Rainier girls relay team of Angelica Askey, Emma Mathson, Plowman, and Madison Ingram took third in the 4x400 by posting a time of 4:18.21.

Rainier's Matthew Kenney and Zander Peck also earned top-3 placements in field events, as Kenney took third in the discus (143-1), and Peck finished second in the javelin (162-6).

Toledo's Lyndzie Filla also got into the top five in javelin, posting a throw of 105-5, and Napavine's Keira O"Neill cleared the bar at five feet to take fifth in the high jump. O'Neill also placed in the top five in the triple jump, finishing fourth by recording a mark of 32-4.25.

Three locals placed 3-4-5 in the boys long jump, as Rainier's Josh Meldrum took third (20-0.25), Tenino's Ashton Moore placed fourth (19-10.75), and MWP's Tony Belgiorno finished fifth (19-9.25).

Rainier's Ella Marvin rounded out the local top-5 placers, as she cleared the bar at nine foot, six feet in the pole vault to take third.