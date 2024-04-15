Rainford Kalaba: Former Zambia captain 'critical but stable' after fatal crash

Rainford Kalaba spent 12 years with TP Mazembe, helping the Congolese club win the African Champions League in 2015 [Getty Images]

Former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba is in a "critical but stable" condition following a fatal road accident on Saturday, according to the country's football association (Faz).

The 37-year-old was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz when it collided with an oncoming truck in the south-eastern Zambian town of Kafue.

The female driver of the car in which Kalaba was travelling was killed.

Faz say Kalaba, who is in hospital, suffered "internal injuries".

A police report issued after the crash stated preliminary investigations indicate the accident was a result of "improper overtaking" by the Mercedes.

News on Kalaba is being closely monitored in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the forward played for TP Mazembe between 2011 and 2023.

There was confusion over the severity of Kalaba's condition immediately after the crash when Mazembe posted updates on social media which the club has since clarified.

Zambian hero

Kalaba (left) played the whole of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast, which Zambia won 8-7 on penalties after a 0-0 draw [Getty Images]

Kalaba helped Zambia win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations crown in 2012, shocking Ivory Coast on penalties in the final.

He went on to captain his country and made more than 100 senior appearances for the Chipolopolo.

At club level, Kalaba was a stalwart for Mazembe in an era when they won the African Champions League, two African Super Cups and an African Confederation Cup title.

He previously had spells in his homeland with Kitwe United and Zesco United, and moved to Portuguese club Braga in 2008.

However, he only made one appearance for the club and had loan stints with Gil Vicente and Uniao de Leiria before his move to DR Congo.