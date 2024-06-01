Raines, Boyd win first GCJT tourney

May 31—Summertime may mean the end of the school year, but it surely doesn't mean the end of the hard work for youth golfers in the region.

Several golfers turned out last week for the first stop on the Golf Capitol Junior Tour at Lake Tansi Golf Course. The tour is run by Cumberland County High School golf coach Randy Herring.

Chloe Boyd and Landon Raines set the pace for the tournament by taking the top spot in the girls and boys 16-19 age divisions, respectively.

Boyd complete her 18-hole round with an 80 to take first place. Mylie Herron was second after posting a 103, and Gabby Sells shot a 107.

Raines worked his way around the course at Tansi to shot 83. Ethan Poston took second overall after also shooting 83, and losing in a tiebreaker. Aiden Wyatt carded any 84 to finish third.

Molly Bass claimed a crazy one-stroke victory over Gabbie Molloy in the girls 13-15 age group.

Bass fired a 54 over nine holes. She slipped by Molloy who finished one stroke back at 55 to finish second overall.

The top three finishers in the Boys 13-15 Division shot under 50 for nine holes.

Van Redmon led the way with a 41 on the day. Landry Moses carded a 43, while Max Vanwinkle finished third after firing a 46.

In the 10-12 girls division, Keira Kelly took down Breely Evans.

Kelly posted a good score of 60 over the nine holes. Evans wasn't too far behind. She carded a 70 to finish second.

Carter Redmon had the best round of the day when he shot 36 for nine holes to win the boys division. Finn Vanwinkle was 10 strokes back at 46, good enough for second. Eli Verstynen finished third in the division with a 51.