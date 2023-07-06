Raine Group Raises $760 Million for New Sports, Media Fund

The Raine Group has closed on raising capital for a new equity investment fund, pulling in $760 million to focus on sports, media, entertainment and gaming.

The fund, called Raine Partners IV, amassed investors primarily from the institutional capital world—including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors—as well as some corporations and family offices.

The new investment vehicle is the fourth fund from Raine, giving it nearly $4 billion in assets under management. An established venture capital and private equity investor, Raine is perhaps better known for its advisory group, which helped with the sale of Chelsea FC last year and is the lead advisor to WWE on its purchase by Endeavor Group.

When announcing the fund Thursday, Raine also disclosed the first investment from the fund, in Tripledot Studios, a developer of mobile casual games including a popular version of Solitaire. The size of the investment isn’t disclosed. Tripledot is “highly profitable” with 400 staff and 50 million monthly active users, according to Raine.

“We have known the management team since inception and believe the company is one of the strongest in casual gaming, recently topping the FT/Statista ranking as Europe’s fastest-growing company,” Raine co-founder John Salter said in a press release.

In 2021, Tripledot said it reached an annualized revenue rate of $100 million and had raised $78 million in a Series A venture capital funding, including from Eldridge Industries, the conglomerate co-owner by Todd Boehly. The games publisher said it was valued at $500 million in that 2021 round.

Since its founding in 2009, Raine has seen notable success as a venture capital and private equity investor, including in DraftKings, Imagine Entertainment and TelevisaUnivsion.

