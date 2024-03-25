Rainbows rally from 5-1 deficit, win in 10th

Mar. 25—Jordan Donahue's walk-off single drove home cousin Kyson Donahue with the winning run in the 10th inning as Hawaii defeated San Diego State 6-5 at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,865 saw the Rainbow Warriors complete the sweep of the three-game series to improve to 15-7. The Aztecs fell to 6-16.

UH first baseman Kyson Donahue drew a walk to lead off the 10th. Head coach Rich Hill then signaled for a fake steal. As Donahue bluffed a move, SDSU shortstop Finley Bates broke to the second-base bag. DallasJ Duarte then hit a grounder into the spot vacated by Bates for a single as Donahue sped to third.

Elijah Ickes then was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Jordan Donahue then smacked a 2-2 pitch off the wall in right-center for the game winner.

The 'Bows scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Down 5-4, Austin Machado reached on a ground single to third, then kept sprinting to second when third baseman Colby Turner's throw eluded first baseman Tino Bethancourt. Naighel Alii Calderon, pinch running for Machado, came with the tying run on Matthew Miura's single to left field.

The 'Bows, who trailed 5-1, scored three runs in the eighth inning. They stranded runners at second and third in that inning.