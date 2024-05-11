Rainbow Wahine advance to NCAA water polo semis

May 11—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY LEROY YAU / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

Goalie Daisy Logtens made seven saves in Hawaii's 11-6 NCAA quarterfinal win over Princeton in Berkeley, Calif., today.

Jordan Wedderburn scored a hat trick on three shot attempts, and Bernadette Doyle and Alba Bonamusa Boix each added two goals as the Hawaii women's water polo team got off to a successful start today at the NCAA Championship in Berkeley, Calif.

Hawaii, seeded a program-best No. 2, defeated Princeton 11-6 in a quarterfinal game to extend coach Maureen Cole's career.

Cole, in her 13th season leading the Rainbow Wahine, announced her retirement in November.

Hawaii, the Big West champion, will face No. 3 California in Saturday's semifinals at 1 p.m. Hawaii time. No. 1 seed UCLA and No. 4 Stanford will meet at 11 a.m.

Saturday's winners meet in Sunday's championship match.

Daisy Logtens made seven saves for Hawaii, which allowed only three goals over the first 30 minutes.

Lot Stertefeld, Agatha Weston, Bia Mantellato Dias and Roni Perlman also scored for the Rainbow Wahine (23-3).

Princeton, the Collegiate Water Polo Association champion, dropped to 23-7.

3 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .