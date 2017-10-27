Rainbow resurgence: Bright Astros jerseys now a fan favorite

HOUSTON (AP) -- Once mocked, now fashionable, those rainbow jerseys of the Houston Astros are back in full bloom at the World Series.

The Astros won't be sporting them Friday night for Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But they've become a fan favorite decades after they debuted, and Minute Maid Park undoubtedly will be peppered with the out-of-the-box style.

Count model Kate Upton in that crowd. She liked the bright colors so much, she recently wore them on the field while celebrating with her fiance, Astros ace Justin Verlander.

No surprise, in fact. The man who designed them said the team was looking to play to a certain demographic.

''We were trying to appeal to women,'' recalled Jack Amuny, who turns 80 next month.

The revolutionary pattern was introduced in 1975 and the Astros wore a version with only minor tweaks until 1986. From the start, it caught the eyes of the baseball world: The pullover jersey featured various hues of red, orange stripes and yellow stripes, plus a navy blue star to the left of center.

They didn't have an official name - while rainbows seem to be the most popular way to describe them, they're also referred to as tequila sunrise because of the cocktail that features similar color scheme.

Nolan Ryan pitched his fifth no-hitter in them, Mike Scott and Larry Dierker also threw no-nos in the gear.

Though they haven't been the team's uniforms for more than 20 years, they're Houston's go-to throwback. The Astros have worn them 10 times since 1999, including on June 24 when Lance McCullers came off the disabled list and pitched.

''That's an iconic jersey for us, for the Astros organization,'' McCullers said Thursday. ''Nolan, Scott, a lot of guys when you think of Astros baseball, you think of those guys, and that jersey.''