Rain wreaks havoc with NASCAR again, pushes Talladega to Monday

The weather is not NASCAR's friend in 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NASCAR can’t catch a weather break since returning from its coronavirus hiatus.

Summer Alabama thunderstorms pushed Sunday’s Talladega Cup Series race to Monday. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be televised on Fox.

NASCAR resumed racing on May 17 after a 10-week break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Talladega is the ninth race since that resumption and the fifth of those nine races to be impacted by rain. The second race at Darlington was shortened by rain, both races at Charlotte were delayed by rain in various capacities and last week’s race at Homestead was also delayed significantly by thunderstorms.

The weather delays are obviously out of NASCAR’s control, though they show why NASCAR typically doesn’t race in the south in the summer. The sanctioning body typically heads out of the southeast in the summertime but the need to get races made up as efficiently as possible following the pandemic break has kept NASCAR near its home region in 2020.

