Rain and wind push Friday Bisons game to Saturday; doubleheader now on deck
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Because of the weather, Friday’s scheduled Buffalo Bisons game at Sahlen Field is being pushed to Saturday.
Now, the team will play two games against the Rochester Red Wings that day as a single-admission doubleheader. The first of the two seven-inning contests will begin at 12:35 p.m., with gates opening at Noon.
All existing April 13 tickets are valid for both games. Anyone who wants to exchange their Friday ticket can get comparable admission to any other game, other than July 3. Exchanges can take place throughout the rest of the season.
Tickets can be purchased here.
