Rain and wind push Friday Bisons game to Saturday; doubleheader now on deck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Because of the weather, Friday’s scheduled Buffalo Bisons game at Sahlen Field is being pushed to Saturday.

Now, the team will play two games against the Rochester Red Wings that day as a single-admission doubleheader. The first of the two seven-inning contests will begin at 12:35 p.m., with gates opening at Noon.

All existing April 13 tickets are valid for both games. Anyone who wants to exchange their Friday ticket can get comparable admission to any other game, other than July 3. Exchanges can take place throughout the rest of the season.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.