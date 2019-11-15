Rain washes out Truck qualifying, Cup and Xfinity practices at Miami

Rain punctuated with thunder and lightning has forced NASCAR to cancel three of today’s segments at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

* The NASCAR Cup opening practice, which was scheduled to go from 3:35 – 4:25 p.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

* The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, which was slated to start at 4:35 p.m. ET.

* The NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, which was scheduled for 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. ET.

As of 5:15 p.m. ET, the final NASCAR Cup practice session was still slated to run from 6:30 – 7:20 p.m., while the Ford EcoBoost 200 Truck Series championship race is slated to take the green flag shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

Because qualifying was rained out, the Truck Series starting lineup will be determined by owner points. The four Championship 4 drivers will start this way: Stewart Friesen on the pole, Ross Chastain third, defending series champion Brett Moffitt fourth and Matt Crafton will start ninth, according to NASCAR.

According to wunderground.com, the forecast for tonight calls for a temperature of 72 degrees and a 41% chance of rain to continue at the time the Truck race is set to start.

We’ll keep you updated on the conditions as more information becomes available. Please check back.

Follow @JerryBonkowski