HAMPTON, Ga. – Rain and a forecast for more precipitation throughout the day led NASCAR to cancel all of Friday’s activities at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series were each scheduled to practice Friday.

NASCAR stated it would provide an updated schedule for the weekend later.

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for mostly sunny conditions and a high of 64 degrees. The Xfinity and Truck races will be held Saturday. The Weather Underground forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for sunny conditions and a high of 68 degrees.

Rain washes out on-track activity Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com