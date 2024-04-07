Rain washes out Saturday events

Apr. 7—Spring storms put a damper on just about every high school event in the area Saturday, from Libby to Columbia Falls and down to Polson and Mission.

In Kalispell, Flathead's and Glacier's tennis duals with Missoula Sentinel and Hellgate were postponed; Columbia Falls was to play softball and baseball at home against Bigfork, and those games were rained out.

Bigfork also postponed a tennis dual at Libby, though athletic director Matt Porrovechio hoped it might be made up Monday; tennis matches to be played in Polson with Whitefish and Dillon were also washed out.

Same with a baseball game in Eureka (Whitefish) and a softball game in Ronan (Libby). Mission had a Class B softball jamboree scheduled but that was rained out.

The Bigfork Invitational track and field meet was canceled.

Columbia Falls, Polson and Ronan were scheduled to compete in the Hamilton Invitational track and field meet; those results were not available at press time.