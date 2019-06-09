Rain washes out NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

NASCAR nearly got Sunday’s FireKeepers 400 started around 3 p.m. ET and was on the final pace lap when rain again picked up forcing the cars to be brought down pit road.

NASCAR finally called the race around 4:30pm ET. It has been postponed until 5 p.m. ET Monday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

Postponed races are generally started early the next day but all of Fox Sports’ channels are tied up with live coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup until late in the afternoon.

Joey Logano will start from the pole followed by Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

Rounding out the top-10 when the race gets underway is Paul Menard, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

