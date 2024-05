Rain washes out Gujarat's slim hopes of IPL playoffs while Kolkata assured of a top 2 spot

The pitch is covered due to bad weather and light rain before the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans became the third team to be knocked out of the Indian Premier League playoff race after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out on Monday.

Rain and drizzle forced the umpires to call the first abandoned game of the season without a ball being bowled at 10:36 p.m. local time, three hours after the scheduled start.

League leader Kolkata was assured of a top two spot in the playoffs. Gujarat, with one game left, joined Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to be eliminated.

