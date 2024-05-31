Rain, walks doom Tunkhannock softball in 4A district title loss

May 30—SCRANTON — Sometimes, one rocky inning is all it takes to sink a team.

Usually, that inning doesn't take nearly 24 hours to complete — but that was the spot Tunkhannock found itself in playing for a district title.

The Tigers were tagged for four runs in a second inning started on Wednesday and completed on Thursday, as Valley View played small ball and used the elements to beat Tunkhannock 4-2 for the District 2 Class 4A title at Magis Field.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday after heavy rain rolled over Scranton — but not before Valley View had worked five consecutive walks off of Tunkhannock pitcher McKenzie Hannon, bringing two runs around to score.

When things picked up on Thursday, Hannon had the unenviable task of starting her day with the bases loaded. She hit two batters to bring two more runs home before getting out of the inning with Valley View taking a 4-0 lead.

"The patience at the plate was absolutely essential," Valley View coach Mia Wascura said. "Plate approaches could have been better, but they were what we needed and we got the job done."

To her credit, Hannon composed herself and was excellent the rest of the way, keeping Valley View from adding to their lead.

She allowed just one hit total — an Ally Stafursky triple way back in the first inning on Wednesday — and allowed just two baserunners to reach over the last four innings.

Tunkhannock cut Valley View's lead in half to start the third inning, with Addisyn Waterman getting hit by a pitch and coming all the way around to score after a Valley View throwing error on the next at-bat, a ground ball from Makenzie Bevan.

Bevan would score on a base hit from Erin Van Ness, and the Tigers found themselves back in business.

"I'm proud of the girls, there was no quit in them," Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said.

Valley View pitcher Abbi Call would get out of that inning with a 4-2 lead, and despite a few more hits and a few more chances for Tunkhannock, Call kept the Tigers right where they were the rest of the way.

She struck out eight and allowed just one earned run over her seven innings of work. Call's defense also came up key to squash one of Tunkhannock's best scoring chances in the fifth inning, as well.

After a leadoff double from Bevan and a sacrifice bunt to move her to third, Call snagged a grounder off the bat of Van Ness and cut down Bevan as she tried to score from third, taking what would have been a crucial run away from Tunkhannock.

Tunkhannock was able to bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning with two outs, but Call induced an easy grounder to short to wrap up Valley View's second straight 4A district title.

"Being out here with my teammates, I just feel comfortable," Call said. "We came to play, we really showed up and we were prepared overnight."

Valley View will play District 4 champ Jersey Shore in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament on Monday.

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Valley View 4, Tunkhannock 2

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Van Ness'4'0'1'1

Karp rf'3'0'1'0

Hannon p'3'0'1'0

Patton ss'3'0'0'0

Kulsicavage cf'3'0'0'0

Kinney lf'3'0'0'0

Wateran 2b'2'1'0'0

Bevan c'3'1'1'0

Bamberger 1b'2'0'1'0

Totals'26'2'5'1

Valley View'AB'R'H'BI

Karwowski ss'2'1'0'1

Castellani 2b'2'0'0'1

A. Stafursky c'2'0'1'1

Call p'2'0'0'1

T. Stafursky rf'3'0'0'0

Krupovich 1b'3'0'0'0

Swingle 3b'1'1'0'0

Moyles dp'1'1'0'0

Canevari cf'2'1'0'0

Totals'18'4'1'4

Tunkhannock'002'000'0 — 2

Mid Valley'040'000'x — 4

2B — Bamberger, Bevan. 3B — A. Stafursky.

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Hannon (L)'6'1'4'4'7'3

Valley View'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Call (W)'7'5'2'2'0'5