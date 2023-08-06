Rain strikes again in Irish Hills, halting FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS

The resumption of the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 has been postponed to Monday at noon (USA Network) following 74 laps plagued by rain delays.

Rain certainly took center stage at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

The weather system, which was originally supposed to hit the lower half of the state late Sunday evening, took a surprise turn, arriving early in the day. Things appeared to clear up before the scheduled 2:30 p.m. start, but precipitation halted race plans until around 4:15 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (42) on pit row waiting for the rain delay to end before the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

The radar appeared clear once the race got up and going, but scattered showers returned after Lap 74, delaying it once again. The precipitation didn’t appear to be too intense, but it forced drivers to return to pit road to cover their cars as the track crew went to work.

But there was nothing they could do. Just after 6:15 p.m., NASCAR announced that the race would not resume Sunday and would need an extra day to wrap up.

Tyler Reddick was leading the race at the time it was called. Christopher Bell, the pole winner, was 32nd, while Michiganders Brad Keselowski (Rochester Hills) and Erik Jones (Byron) were in seventh and fourth place, respectively.

Brad Keselowski walks to his car during qualifications for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, more showers and thunderstorms are also in the forecast for much of Monday.

Last year’s race also fell victim to approximately 90 minutes of rain delay. This will be the second Monday race at MIS in five years; the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400, then a June race (when MIS hosted two Cup Series races a season), was pushed 24 hours due to rain. Team Penske driver Joey Logano prevailed that afternoon in overtime.

Testy during the rain delay

Corey LaJoie and Ryan Blaney appeared to disagree about a moment earlier in the race when the two made contact. After several drivers spun out in the first half of the race, LaJoie was lucky to avoid the same fate.

Blaney and Kyle Busch also made contact very early in the race which caused Busch to spin out and exit.

The discussion appeared intense but not heated. The pair appeared to part briefly before quickly walking back towards each other to continue the conversation. Neither one seemed animated, as it appeared they were both trying to plead their case to each other.

Multiple drivers spin out

Two cars had a short day at the racetrack.

Busch had some light contact with Blaney during the 14th lap and spun out. Smoke was visible from the car after the hard hit and it was clear he would not be able to continue.

Busch took responsibility for his early exit when asked if he was squeezed by Blaney.

“I mean, you’re trying to race and you’re trying to run side by side,” Busch said on the telecast. “I don’t know, it’s really not wide enough but I got washed out so it’s all my fault.”

Chase Elliott (9) races with Kyle Busch (8), Denny Hamlin (11) and Ryan Blaney (12) during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Busch’s Chevrolet teammate Chase Elliot followed suit by spinning out during the 34th lap. He appeared to have issues with his back tire, causing him to crash into the wall. Elliot was taken by surprise with the tire issues

“Obviously we stayed out but no, I don’t even feel like I was being hard on it,” Elliot said on the NBC Sports broadcast.

Christopher Bell lost control trying to take the lead back from Alex Bowman in an intense back and forth, causing him to spin out as well.

All drivers were required to be evaluated at the infield care center and were quickly released.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: FireKeepers Casino 400 paused due to rain at MIS