Rain, storms in forecast for NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this weekend as NASCAR makes its way to Long Pond for the High Point 400 at Pocono Raceway.

But there's good news for NASCAR fans: most of the precipitation should be over in time for Sunday's main event.

The chances of rain are highest on Friday morning to early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Philadelphia.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 76.

The last two Cup races dealt with weather issues. The Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was postponed to Monday because of inclement weather. And the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was cut short on lap 185 because of rain, giving William Byron his fourth victory of the season.

Last year, rain at Pocono canceled Friday's ARCA qualifying and Truck Series practice and qualifying. But the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch, culminating with Chase Elliott's surprising victory after the top two finishers were disqualified.

