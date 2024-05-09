Rain stayed away for Mt Lawn races

May 8—With heavy rain reported in Cadiz, Spiceland and New Castle it appeared like Mt Lawn Speedway was line for some showers. Just a few sprinkles fell at the track and week two of the 2024 season is history.

In the Modified division, David McConnell of Shirley jumped out to an early lead and appeared like he was going to win his first Modified feature. McConnell, who campaigned in the Thunder Car division and switched to the Modifieds this year, got the jump on Randy Anderson of Knightstown heading into turn one.

Last week's feature winner Austin Evans of Shirley moved into second on lap four. Andy Cowan of Cambridge City took over second on lap 9 and set his sights on McConnell. Long time Mt Lawn driver Eric Evans of Shirley got around Austin on lap 10 to take over third place. Eric battled Cowan for second over the next nine laps from the outside. Evans nosed ahead of Cowan on lap 17 only to be forced to the pits on lap 19 with power steering problems. That moved Chase Lane of Knightstown to third.

On lap 21, Cowan and McConnell got together entering turn one forcing Cowan to the pits and McConnell to the tail of the race. That put Lane in the lead followed closely by Austin Evans and Don Skaggs of Modoc. Lane was able to hold off the competition the rest of the way for the first Modified feature of his career.

Austin Evans finished second followed by Skaggs, Brett Sutton of Shirley, Anderson, Frankie Oakes of Cambridge City, McConnell, Adam Keasling of Cambridge City, Brad Anderson of Albany and Billy Hayes of Greenfield to round out the top 10.

Heat winners were McConnell and Keasling with fast time in qualifications going to Lane at 17.069.

The Crown Vic feature saw Kyle Evans of Shirley taking the checker over last week's winner Chuck Cook of Wilkinson. Tommy Pitcher of Cambridge City took the lead on lap one and held it until lap 10 when Billy Hayes got around him and led the next two laps. Adam Lee of Westwood took over the lead on lap 12 until Evans got around him on the next lap to lead the rest of the way.

Cook was second followed by Lee, Michael McIntosh of Anderson, Hayes, TJ Moore of Greenfield, Brad Goodwin of Hartford City, Pitcher, Chase Sutton of Middletown and Wes Duvall of Connersville. Heat winners were Sutton and Pitcher with Lee setting fast time at 19.158,

Stock Compact feature was won by Wes Stegman of Indianapolis. Stegman led the final 18 laps of the race followed by Kaleb May of Middletown, Chris Morris of Middletown, Brachelle Wisher of Anderson, Jarrett Smith of Middletown, Isaiah Mitchell of Greensboro, Josh Ebbert of Anderson, Robert Bryant of Indy and Devon Montague of New Castle. Heat winners were Smith and Trevor Fippen of Anderson. Fast time went to Stegman at 19.605.

Josh Owens of New Castle won the Pro Compact feature for the second time in as many weeks. Owens took the lead from Brett Smith of Richmond on lap 5 and led the rest of the way. Nathan Qwinn of New Castle was second followed by TJ Fannin of New Castle, Larry Hughes Jr of Indianapolis, Travis Lee of Kennard, Smith, Shaylon Calciano of Kennard and Carson Maddox of New Castle. Heats were won by Owens and Darek Morris of New Castle. Owens set fast time at 18.204

Next Saturday at Mt Lawn, Modifieds, Crown Vics, Pro Compacts and Stock Compacts will make up the racing program. The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., practice and grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. with racing getting under way at 7 p.m. Mt Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W five miles west of New Castle.

