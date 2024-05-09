Rain starts hitting the Myrtle Beach Classic. Here’s what we know.

Myrtle Beach’s first PGA Tour golf tournament is getting rain.

Inclement weather was anticipated for part of the Myrtle Beach Classic. The National Weather Service’s Wilmington office forecasted potential rain and storms May 9 and 10, 2024, and clearer weather for May 11 and May 12, 2024, in Myrtle Beach.

Despite the cloudy skies, spectators attended the first day of the Myrtle Beach Classic. Some walked the course with players while others sat in bleachers around certain holes.

Indeed, the Myrtle Beach Classic could benefit from cooler temperatures during the tournament, as the National Weather Service predicts temperature highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s Fahrenheit.