Rain spoils local cricket player’s homecoming, but US advances in World Cup for first time

LAUDERHILL — When Steven Taylor was walking the halls of Miramar High, classmates called him the “Cricket Guy.”

Taylor’s father, Silvan, played cricket, and he fell in love with the sport, too. But in South Florida, the internationally beloved sport was popular only among a small niche.

But now Taylor and his United States National Team are making international headlines. The US beat Pakistan, a cricket behemoth, in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. Now he’s hearing from friends, who are inquiring about the sport for the first time.

“There (were) a few Caribbean guys or Indians that went to my school as well, and they’ll know about the game, but they never played it,” Taylor said. “And they’ll say, ‘No, I don’t like cricket so much. Why do you talk about it so much?’ And it was something I never could explain. And to this day, I have a lot of my old friends texting me and saying, ‘I’m proud of you, Stick to your game and we’re proud of where you’re at.'”

The upset victory could not have come at a better time, as Taylor and the US were supposed to continue their World Cup journey at Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill. However, bad weather got in the way.

Friday’s match was scheduled for 10:30 a.m., but the flooding rains from earlier in the week soaked the field. Fans and players waited for the field to dry, but, ultimately, the match was called off.

“I’m proud to be American, playing in my hometown, a World Cup,” Taylor said Thursday. “I always think about playing in a World Cup, I’ve never done it, playing in the US. So, playing in the US, now actually in my hometown, is a great feeling.”

Friday’s match against Ireland will not be made up. Although Taylor certainly would have liked to play near his home, he did get a benefit: The United States advanced to the Super 8s, the next round of the World Cup. It is the first time the US has ever advanced that far.

The enthusiasm for American cricket has grown following the team’s surprise win over Pakistan, the No. 7 team in the world. The United States is currently ranked 17th.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Taylor said. “The camaraderie that we have at the camp is beautiful. Everyone is happy for each other. The team is doing great. So, and all the fans that’s watching us and rooting for us. It’s just another great feeling to have.”

Despite losing to India, the top team in the world, America has done enough to advance out of the group stage.

Although he did not get the chance to play in front of the hometown fans as he had hoped, Taylor does believe America’s run in this World Cup will help grow the game, similar to how soccer has grown in popularity in the United States.

“It takes time to grow,” Taylor said. “So, over the years of time, America started growing to soccer and things like that. So, I think the more USA, the national team does good, the more it will be out there as well for the team and more people can see and like the game as well.”