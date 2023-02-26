Saturday’s scheduled Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway was postponed to Sunday by wet weather.

The race was rescheduled at 8 p.m. ET (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday, following the Cup Series race at ACS.

Rain pounded the track much of the day. In the afternoon, snow, a rarity in the area, fell for a while.

But NASCAR dried the track and attempted to start the race at about 6 p.m. ET. Drivers made several pace laps, but rain increased, forcing the cars to pit road before the green flag could be unfurled.

After about an hour’s wait — and a very long day for drivers and teams at the track, NASCAR postponed the race.

The weather eliminated Saturday’s scheduled Xfinity qualifying session, and the 38-car starting grid was set by rulebook metrics. Austin Hill, winner of last week’s Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole.

Read more about NASCAR

Saturday Auto Club Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather Sunday Cup race at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity practice, qualifying at Auto Club Speedway

Rain — and snow! — postpone Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com