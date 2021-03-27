Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule, lineups

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Andrejev
·4 min read
1 / 2

Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule, lineups

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The trucks made one muddy lap before NASCAR put the first heat race at Bristol on hold. Shortly thereafter, more rain poured down and the sport’s grand plans for the weekend changed.

NASCAR canceled its Saturday heat races for the Cup and Truck Series, and rescheduled its Truck race originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday — to Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. on FS2 after the Cup race.

Kevin Harvick said Friday that the experience of practicing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time was “as much fun in a race car” as he’d had in a long time. His tune flipped after rain hit the track Saturday and teams raced a lap.

“That’s probably as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in a race car,” Kevin Harvick said on FS1 during the delay.

Harvick, driving the No. 17 Ford, and all other trucks in his heat pitted after NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on the windshields, which impaired driver visibility. Rain earlier in the day delayed the start of the those heat races by 45 minutes. NASCAR brought in late model cars and heavy “packer cars” to help dry the track, but conditions still appeared slick when trucks finally attempted to race.

The field raced just one green flag lap before the race went under the red flag. Then, heavy rain started falling again to cancel all planned heat races to set the starting order for both series’ main races. NASCAR is instead using a points formula to set the starting order for both races.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole with Austin Hill in the front row for the Truck race. Kyle Larson will be on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Cup race, but Larson will drop to the rear at the start of the race due to an earlier engine change.

The timing for Sunday’s Cup race remains unchanged for now, but rain is still in the forecast Sunday and could further impact plans. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

NASCAR Cup starting order

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Kyle Larson

5

2

Denny Hamlin

11

3

Ryan Blaney

12

4

Kyle Busch

18

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

6

Kevin Harvick

4

7

Alex Bowman

48

8

William Byron

24

9

Austin Dillon

3

10

Joey Logano

22

11

Chris Buescher

17

12

Matt DiBenedetto

21

13

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

14

Ryan Newman

6

15

Christopher Bell

20

16

Michael McDowell

34

17

Ross Chastain

42

18

Daniel Suárez

99

19

Bubba Wallace

23

20

Brad Keselowski

2

21

Cole Custer

41

22

Ryan Preece

37

23

Aric Almirola

10

24

Erik Jones

43

25

Chase Briscoe #

14

26

Chase Elliott

9

27

Tyler Reddick

8

28

Kurt Busch

1

29

Anthony Alfredo #

38

30

Corey LaJoie

7

31

Cody Ware(i)

51

32

Stewart Friesen(i)

77

33

Quin Houff

0

34

JJ Yeley(i)

53

35

Shane Golobic

78

36

Chris Windom

15

37

Josh Bilicki

52

38

Mike Marlar

66

39

Ty Dillon(i)

96

DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

NASCAR Trucks starting order

Order

Driver

Truck No.

1

John Hunter Nemechek

4

2

Austin Hill

16

3

Sheldon Creed

2

4

Matt Crafton

88

5

Johnny Sauter

13

6

Zane Smith

21

7

Stewart Friesen

52

8

Grant Enfinger

98

9

Ben Rhodes

99

10

Brett Moffitt

45

11

Carson Hocevar #

42

12

Derek Kraus

19

13

Todd Gilliland

38

14

Ryan Truex

40

15

Martin Truex Jr.(i)

51

16

Parker Kligerman

75

17

Austin Wayne Self

22

18

Tanner Gray

15

19

Tyler Ankrum

26

20

Codie Rohrbaugh

9

21

Chandler Smith #

18

22

Hailie Deegan #

1

23

Chase Purdy #

23

24

Tate Fogleman

12

25

Danny Bohn

30

26

Daniel Suarez(i)

2

27

Timothy Peters

25

28

Kyle Larson(i)

44

29

Raphael Lessard

24

30

Kevin Harvick(i)

17

31

Spencer Boyd

20

32

Bubba Wallace(i)

11

33

Chase Briscoe(i)

4

34

Cody Erickson

41

35

Jennifer Jo Cobb

10

36

Jake Griffin

34

37

Myatt Snider(i)

33

38

Mike Marlar(i)

56

39

Norm Benning

6

40

Andrew Gordon

49

DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

Recommended Stories