Rain ruins close finish for Lancs and Warwickshire

Michael Rae has taken eight wickets in two matches for Warwickshire [Rex Features]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four)

Warwickshire 284 & 96-3 dec: Barnard 40*

Lancashire 149 & 89-4: Bruce 31*; Rae 3-39

Lancashire (11pts) draw with Warwickshire (12 pts)

Rain spoiled the chance of an exciting finish as Lancashire and Warwickshire were forced to settle for a draw.

Delayed by a series of showers and a wet outfield until 15:15 BST, Warwickshire declared on their overnight 96-3, to set up a target of 232 from 44 overs.

Lancashire went for victory but a series of injudicious shots left them in trouble at 45-4, with Michael Rae grabbing three wickets.

Tom Bruce had made 31 off 22 balls to add 44 with Matty Hurst to take the score to 89-4 before rain intervened again.

Bears captain Alex Davies offered a generous declaration target when the players did get out on the field, with the home side requiring to score at 5.27 an over.

However, Rae struck in his first over as Luke Wells was caught for one pulling to deep square leg.

The introduction of left-arm spinner Jacob Bethell was rewarded in his first over as captain Keaton Jennings was bowled trying to reverse sweep having already hit one for four in the same over.

Josh Bohannon (15) and George Bell for six were both out in identical fashion to Rae, swiping at balls that were dug into the pitch and only succeeding in sending it skywards for easy catches.

At this point it looked like Lancashire may implode, but Bruce and Hurst scored freely and sensibly until the chase was halted after 15 overs.

Warwickshire remain seventh and without a win, while Lancashire move above Kent into ninth, thanks to the draw.