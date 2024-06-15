Rain puts Cup Series qualifying on hold at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — Inclement weather has put Saturday‘s on-track activity on hold at Iowa Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series was set to qualify for the Iowa Corn 350 at 1:05 p.m. ET for its inaugural race at the 0.875-mile oval before rain overcame the track. Additionally, the NASCAR Xfinity Series had its qualifying session canceled for the Hy-Vee Perks 250 earlier in the day.

Goodyear has brought its wet-weather tires to Iowa for both series, but NASCAR‘s competition officials deemed the track too wet to justify time trials on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race is scheduled to get underway at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, NBC Sports App and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The inaugural Cup race at Iowa is set for Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM).

This story will be updated.