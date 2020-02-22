Rain pushes Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas to a Sunday finish

A nagging rain halted Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race after 50 of a scheduled 200 laps, pushing its finish to Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Boyd Gaming 300 is scheduled to resume Sunday (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM), one hour after after the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400, which is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. The approximate start time for the restart is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Joe Graf Jr., making just his fifth career Xfinity start, was scored as the leader at the time of the red flag in the Bobby Dotter-owned No. 08 Chevrolet. Chase Briscoe, who has led a race-high 27 laps and won Stage 1, was second on the leaderboard in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 98 Ford.

The race started after an approximately 90-minute delay for rain showers that also washed out pole qualifying earlier in the day. Myatt Snider started from the pole position on the basis of 2019 team owner points, but dropped to the rear of the field for the start after a crash in Friday practice forced his Richard Childress Racing team to a backup No. 21 Chevrolet.

Daniel Hemric crashed out of fourth place after 19 laps to prompt the first caution period. His No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet broke loose exiting Turn 4 and made contact with the outside retaining wall on the frontstretch. Hemric briefly continued but was officially out after completing just 34 laps.

Briscoe took the lead off pit road for a restart on Lap 23, after the first caution. On Lap 35, Ross Chastain passed Brandon Jones for the second spot and held it through the end of the stage.

NASCAR continued track-drying efforts until 9:45 p.m. ET, when another rain shower hit the track and forced the postponement.

Once the Las Vegas 300-miler gets in the books, the Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 29 at Auto Club Speedway.

Contributing: Wire reports