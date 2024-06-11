Rain pushes PRP opening day back to Saturday

Jun. 10—By CHUCK GREENSLATE

PRP Publicity Director

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park opened its season on Saturday, June 1st but rain showers

forced the evening to be cut short.

After a weekend off, PRP will return to action on Saturday, June 15th. The track's 34th

season will pick back up with the continuation of the events from June 1st, highlighted by

The 10th Annual Cletus Classic Presented by Crabtree's Carpet and Flooring.

The field for that race was set earlier this month as the Heat Races were ran prior to the

rain showers. Quick Qualifier KC Burdette and Kenny Johnson won their respective

heats and are set to make up the front row in the annual Cletus Classic, which will pay

$3,112 to the winner.

After all of June 1st's action is concluded, the regularly-scheduled program for June

15th will commence. On that card will be Limited Lates, Modifieds, Sport Mods, and

Crown Vics.

Gates will open at 4:00 with racing at approximately 7:30. For more details log on to

www.portsraceway.com.