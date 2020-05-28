Rain pushes NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte to Thursday start

Persistent rain associated with Tropical Depression Bertha has postponed Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Starting lineup | Charlotte schedule | Cup Series standings

The Alsco Uniforms 500 was rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The 208-lap, 312-mile race is the fourth Cup Series event in stock-car racing’s return since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. All those events have been held without fans in attendance, without practice and with Busch Pole Qualifying for only one race — last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

The postponement also forced NASCAR officials to move the next NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway from Saturday to Monday. The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco is now scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

William Byron will take the green flag first when Thursday’s race at Charlotte gets underway. He received the No. 1 starting spot after the top 20 finishers from the Coca-Cola 600 were inverted to set the Alsco Uniforms 500 lineup.

The event was scheduled as the fourth NASCAR national series race in four nights at the 1.5-mile track.