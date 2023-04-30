Rain pushes Cup Series race at Dover to Monday start

NASCAR officials postponed Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway because of a forecast for steady, daylong rain.

The Würth 400, the 11th race of the Cup Series season, was rescheduled for a Monday start at noon ET. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Competition officials on Friday had shifted the scheduled start time one hour earlier because of the bleak forecast, posting a 1 p.m. ET target for Sunday’s go. But the prediction for heavy rainfall and a flood watch for the Delaware capital city forced the postponement.

Rain had also washed away Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying for the Cup Series and all of Friday’s scheduled on-track activity. The starting lineup was set according to the NASCAR Rule Book’s inclement weather procedures, putting Kyle Busch — last week’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway — in the No. 1 starting spot.

The decision marks the second consecutive year that Dover’s Cup Series date has been pushed to a Monday start by rain. Chase Elliott won last season’s delayed 400-miler, leading the final 53 laps to the checkered flag.

Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time Dover winner, and two of those triumphs at the 1-mile track have arrived on a Monday (2007, 2019). He’ll be going for a distinctive family sweep of the weekend after his younger brother, Ryan, broke through for his first NASCAR national-tour victory in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

