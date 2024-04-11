Rain postpones Thursday’s Whitecaps game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday’s rain showers have led to the postponement of the West Michigan Whitecaps game against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The team announced that Thursday’s game would force it to move the game to 2 p.m. Saturday, making it a doubleheader with the game already scheduled for that night. They will be played as two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break in between them.

This is already the second rainout for the Whitecaps in 2024. The team had to move to a doubleheader on April 6 against the Lake County Captains. The Whitecaps and Captains split those games.

This move will give the Whitecaps four games over the next three days at LMCU Ballpark. Friday’s game at 6:35 p.m. is still slated to go on. Tickets for the game can be found here.

