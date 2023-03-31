Rain postpones NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Richmond until Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Persistent rain showers Friday evening in the Richmond area forced the postponement of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway.

The race, the second of the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 1 after the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Whelen Modified Tour race will be available live on FloRacing and MRN.

Prior to the postponement, Austin Beers set the fastest time in qualifying to secure the Mayhew Tools Dominator Pole Award. Defending race winner Justin Bonsignore qualified second. Click here for complete qualifying results.