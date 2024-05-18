NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Riverhead postponed to Sunday

Mother Nature emerged victorious Saturday at Riverhead Raceway.

Persistent rainfall during the afternoon and into the evening forced NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour officials to postpone the Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 to Sunday.

Qualifying had already been canceled by the precipitation earlier in the day, forcing the Modified Tour to set the field by the rule book. Defending champion Ron Silk would have started on pole, but a redraw moved him to sixth on the starting grid with Trevor Catalano claiming the top spot.

Live coverage of the rescheduled Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 begins at 12:15 p.m. ET on FloRacing with the support features at Riverhead. The green flag for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race waves at 2:30 p.m. ET.