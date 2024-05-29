Rain postpones baseball and softball title contests from Wednesday to Thursday

Three district championship games involving area teams were moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to rainy weather.

Conemaugh Township and Southern Fulton battle for the District 5 Class 1A baseball title at 1 p.m. Thursday at Everett Area Elementary School.

County rivals Bedford and Chestnut Ridge will compete for the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship at 1 p.m. Thursday at Everett Area Elementary School.

In District 6 Class 3A baseball, Central Cambria meets Central at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College.

There are three other regularly scheduled softball games set for Thursday. Berlin Brothersvalley and Meyersdale battle for the District 5 Class 1A title at 1:30 p.m. at Shanksville-Stonycreek. Conemaugh Valley and Glendale play in the District 6 Class 1A consolation game at 4 p.m. at Central Cambria. Forest Hills and Juniata meet in the District 6 Class 3A championship game at 6:30 p.m. at Central Cambria.