Rain places Cup Series race at Pocono on hold

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway has been placed on hold because of rain.

The Pocono 350 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) was halted with just six of a scheduled 140 laps complete. Kurt Busch’s Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet led every lap before a rain shower prompted the day’s first caution flag. The red flag lasted for 50 minutes and 50 seconds with action resuming at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET.

The event — the second race in a weekend doubleheader for the series — was also delayed by a 30-minute hold for lightning in the area that interrupted the pace laps.

Saturday’s Cup race was won by Kevin Harvick. Before the Sunday Cup race, the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck race was won by Brandon Jones and the Xfinity race was won by Chase Briscoe.