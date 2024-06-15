Rain, once again, interrupts race night at River Cities Speedway

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — The forecast suggested Friday night's race program at River Cities Speedway would beat the rain.

Wrong. Again.

Rain cut short the regular night of racing at RCS, a trend that has developed much of the season at the quarter-mile track.

RCS officials managed to get two of the six features completed before the rain started to fall around 8:45 p.m. The night was supposed to include double sprint features to make up for a rained out feature in May. That double sprint feature night will be rescheduled at a later date.

The streets feature and the main event for the IMCA 305 sprints were completed. The 305 sprints were making their season debut at the track, with Tye Wilke of Detroit Lakes winning the 20-lap event. He edged Koby Werkmeister by 2.377 seconds.

The 305 sprints, which turned laps in the 11- 12-second range, drew a field of 13 cars, including Hickson's Amelia Eisenschenk and Felton's Andy Pake, who is running a 410 sprint this season as well.

Last week, Eisenschenk was involved in a nasty late model wreck during the NLRA feature as part of the World of Outlaws show at RCS.

In the streets feature, Braden Brauer beat hard-charging Cole Greseth to the flagstand by 1.787 seconds. Weston Ramsrud was third, followed by Trey Hess and Shane Swenson.

A field of 16 sprint cars were on hand. Heat winners were Jack Croaker and Zach Omdahl.

Once again, the track at RCS was fast early.

During qualifying, Mark Dobmeier posted the fastest time of 10.128 seconds. Nick Omdahl was second at 10.147 seconds. Last week during the World of Outlaws qualifying, 10 drivers posted sub- 10-second laps.

The late models were off Friday night, racing instead of the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo.

Next week, RCS will hold two nights of racing during the Greater Grand Forks Fair. On Friday, sprints and Midwest modifieds will compete. On Saturday, sprints and lightning sprints are on the schedule

River Cities Speedway

Friday's results

Streets

First heat — 1. Braden Brauer, 2. Trey Hess, 3. Bryce Reimer

Second heat — 1. Wes Ramsrud, 2. John Halvorson, 3. Seth Klostreich

Feature — 1. Brauer, 2. Cole Greseth, 3. Ramsrud, 4. Hess, 5. Shane Swenson

305 sprints

First heat — 1. Dan Griep, 2. Koby Westmeister, 3. Amelia Eisenschenk

Second heat — 1. Marcus Rothenbacher, 2. Kate Taves, 3. Andy Pake

Feature — 1. Tye Wilke, 2. Westmeister, 3. Pake, 4. Ty Hanten, 5. Griep

Midwest modifies

First heat — 1. Justin Olson, 2. Aaron Blacklance, 3. Cylan Vargason

Second heat — 1. Taylor Jacobson, 2. Tyler Doell, Alex Johnson

Third heat — 1. Lance Schill, 2. Jamie Dietzler, 3. Austin Hunter

Feature — rain

Modifieds

First heat — 1. Ryan Schroeder, 2. Rick Delaine, 3. Ryan Johnson

Second heat — 1. Ward Imrie, 2. Michael Tiani, 3. Aaron Holtan

Third heat — 1. Joe Thomas, 2. Dustin Wahl, 3. Davey Mills

Feature — rain

Sprints

First heat — 1. Jack Croaker, 2. Mark Dobmeier, 3. Jade Hastings

Second heat — 1. Zach Omdahl, 2. Alex Truscinski, 3. Gage Pulkrabek

Feature — rain