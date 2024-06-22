Rain nixes qualifying; Chase Elliott to start first at New Hampshire

Inclement weather has paused Saturday‘s on-track activity at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series was set to qualify for the USA Today 301 at 12:30 p.m. ET for Sunday‘s race on the 1.058-mile oval before rain washed over the track.

RELATED: Track weather | Weekend schedule

Goodyear has brought wet-weather tires to the 1.058-mile Loudon oval for both series, but NASCAR‘s competition officials deemed the track too wet to justify time trials on Saturday afternoon. If time permits and the track is dry, officials indicated that the Cup Series will hold a brief practice session Saturday.

The starting lineup for Sunday‘s USA Today 301 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) will be set per the NASCAR Rule Book. As a result, the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of series points leader Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag. Ryan Blaney, last weekend’s winner at Iowa Speedway, will share the front row in the second starting spot in the Team Penske No. 12 Ford.

The event is the 18th of 36 races scheduled on the Cup Series calendar. Nine races remain in the regular season before the postseason kicks off on Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race is scheduled to get underway at 3:06 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, NBC Sports App and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This story will be updated.