Weather alters Truck, Cup Series action at North Wilkesboro

Intermittent rain and lightning have altered Saturday’s All-Star Weekend schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway, leading to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race being postponed and both 60-lap qualifying heats in the Cup Series being canceled.

Saturday‘s Truck Series race will pick up action on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Wright Brand 250 began on time and was halted after 81 of the scheduled 250 laps were completed. The race was stopped by a brief shower and lightning, and a downpour near 3:30 p.m. ET drenched the 0.625-mile track.

Due to both 60-lap qualifying heats for Sunday‘s All-Star Race being canceled, the lineup will be set according to Saturday‘s qualifying results, per the NASCAR Rule Book. Sunday‘s All-Star race time will continue with an 8 p.m. start time on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rain also canceled Craftsman Truck Series qualifying Saturday morning, forcing the lineup to be set according to the NASCAR Rule Book and placing series points leader Christian Eckes first for the green flag. Eckes led the first 62 laps before Ty Majeski took control to win Stage 1.

Rain showers bookended a brief midday period of sunshine, which allowed NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying to take place. Joey Logano placed his No. 22 Team Penske Ford on the pole position, and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crew won the Pit Crew Challenge competition that was incorporated into the three-lap qualifying format.