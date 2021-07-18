Rain leads to early crash for Kyle Busch, Truex Jr., Hamlin at New Hampshire

A sudden rain shower at New Hampshire Motor Speedway led to a multi-car incident involving Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin shortly after the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Busch and Truex were running first and second on Lap 6, when they suddenly lost control and spun into the Turn 1 wall.

Behind them, Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin spun out while racing for fifth but avoided the wall and continued on.

Busch and Truex’s respective Toyotas came away with considerable damage after impacting the wall.

This story will be updated…

