Rain cancels Cup, Xfinity Series qualifying sessions at Las Vegas

Rain continues to fall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, further delaying Saturday’s on-track activity at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval.

The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to qualify at 2:35 p.m. ET, but that has been officially canceled. The starting lineup will be set by the inclement-weather policy in the NASCAR Rule Book. Kyle Busch will start on the pole in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The full lineup can be found here.

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was set to qualify at 1:05 p.m. ET, but that was also canceled. The lineup for the Boyd Gaming 300 was set by the NASCAR Rule Book, putting Myatt Snider’s No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on the pole. The race itself is slated for later Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, pending weather. The full lineup can be found here.

This story will be updated.