Rain halts Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Inclement weather has put a pause on Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway (FOX, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

A light shower began to pass through Turns 1 and 2, bringing the caution out on Lap 49. NASCAR officials brought cars down pit road shortly after, red flagging the race on Lap 51.

NASCAR officials have a host of Air Titans to lead the track-drying delegation at the 1.5-mile oval located in Concord, North Carolina.

Kurt Busch is the current leader, pacing every lap so far in the 400-mile event after starting on the Busch Pole. Martin Truex Jr. is second, followed by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano to round out the top five.

The race is scheduled for 400 laps with Stage 1 ending on Lap 100, Stage 2 on Lap 200 and Stage 3 on Lap 300.