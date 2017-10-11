Rain gives Nationals a big break, Strasburg's illness gives it right back

CHICAGO — In the time after Anthony Rizzo’s bloop single won Monday’s Game 3 for the Cubs, members of the Nationals remained resolute they’d also be getting a break of their own in the future.

They were right. A big break for the Nats arrived before Game 4 even started, taking the form of a storm system that approached Chicago from the west. The great big blob of radar green issued a dare to Major League Baseball to even think about starting the game, one that officials didn’t take.

Chicago’s chance to put the Nationals to the sword was postponed until Wednesday at 3:08 local time.

The immediate reaction was that this was a great thing for the Nationals as it would give them a chance to start Stephen Strasburg on regular rest Game 4, bypassing the lesser Tanner Roark.

But you have to remember that it’s October and these are the Washington Nationals we’re talking about. Any ground gained was immediately given back as Dusty Baker announced that Strasburg was sick and that Roark will start in Game 4 as scheduled.

Here’s Baker’s full quote, not edited for clarity in the slightest:

“Well, we decided to stay with Tanner because, number one, you know, he was slated,” Baker said. “Didn’t work out for Stras for his bullpen day, and we’re all creatures of habit, and plus, we’ve got full confidence in Tanner. And Stras, it would have been better, because he’s feeling under the weather, like a lot of my team is.”

Eyebrows in the rooms rose as one.

Strasburg was sick?

“Yes, and a lot of my team is under the weather with the change of weather and the air conditioning in the hotel and the air conditioning here,” Baker explained. “It’s just this time of the year for mold around Chicago — I think it’s mold. I mean, I have it, too.”

