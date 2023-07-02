Cole Custer was declared the winner of Saturday’s postponed Xfinity Series race on the Chicago street course after heavy rain prevented the race from being resumed on Sunday.

Saturday was the first Xfinity Series race on a temporary street course as NASCAR moved its July 4 weekend races to Chicago. But the race completed just 26 of 55 scheduled laps before it was halted because of lightning in the area.

The race was scheduled to resume Sunday morning but persistent rain meant that NASCAR didn’t have a chance to get the race restarted. NASCAR rules dictate that races much go to halfway or the conclusion of the second stage before being declared official. This race didn’t. But there’s a provision that allows NASCAR to make a call like this.

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations,” A NASCAR statement said. “Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago street race, our relationship with the city of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend. In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.”

Sunday’s Cup Series race is scheduled to begin shortly after 4 p.m. CT on NBC. The race has been moved up because of the potential for rain, but the rain is expected to taper off as the day goes on.

NASCAR’s decision was also complicated because of Chicago rules. The street course is in Grant Park and Chicago rules mandate that park areas are evacuated for lightning. NASCAR then didn’t resume the race without fans in attendance on Saturday night and pushed the resumption of the race to Sunday.

A Chainsmokers concert as part of the NASCAR race weekend was also canceled Saturday and an unidentified 46-year-old man received three citations for driving on the track Saturday night after NASCAR had postponed the race until Sunday.