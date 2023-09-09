Advertisement
Rain Floods Yankee Stadium

Heavy rain in The Bronx caused flooding at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 9, causing a temporarily rain delay to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Footage posted to X by @JohnSparaco shows fans traipsing through water at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for The Bronx on Saturday afternoon, advising of wind up to 60 mph and possible pea-sized hail. Credit: @JohnSparaco via Storyful