Rain Floods Yankee Stadium

Heavy rain in The Bronx caused flooding at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 9, causing a temporarily rain delay to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Footage posted to X by @JohnSparaco shows fans traipsing through water at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for The Bronx on Saturday afternoon, advising of wind up to 60 mph and possible pea-sized hail. Credit: @JohnSparaco via Storyful