Rain ends Chateau Speedway season opener early

Aug. 12—LANSING — After a few months of uncertainty, the Chateau Speedway made its 2023 season debut Friday night.

Unfortunately, only four heats were raced before rain and lightning moved in before ending the night prematurely.

Deer Creek Speedway regulars Gavin Bartel (Hobby Stocks) and Hunter Kennedy (B-Mods) each won their respective heats.

The opening of the track was scheduled for the first weekend of May but was put on hold as ownership of the facility was part of marriage dissolution proceeding. Papers were signed the end of July giving Mark Wytaske sole ownership.

The track plans on running races Friday nights through Sept. 15th with the exception being Sept. 8. The racing will be unsanctioned the final weeks of the year but still be based on the rules for the classes on what would be the track's normal sanctionings: USRA A Mod, B Mod, Stock Car and Hobby Stock, WISSOTA MW Mod, and The Tracks Hornet rules. There will be allowances for any IMCA or WISSOTA Cars that might fit into those classes as well with cross sanctioning being allowed.

The hope is running these races puts a summer of rumors on the future of the speedway to rest and prevents a winter full of the similar talks.

Among all the changes was also a change in The Chateau Speedway Web Page. The page has changed from a ".com (dot com), to a ".net" (dot net). The new page web address is now

chateauspeedway.net

. Facebook remains the same.

Racing resumes 7:15 p.m. Friday night.