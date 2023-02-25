Rain pushes Xfinity Series race to Sunday start at Auto Club Speedway

Rain, which followed a rare wintry dose of snow, has postponed Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event to a Sunday start at Auto Club Speedway.

The Production Alliance Group 300 was scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start time at the 2-mile Fontana, California track, but precipitation and track-drying procedures pushed the 300-mile race to a 6:07 p.m. ET green flag. The 38-car field made a handful of pace laps in anticipation of a start, but the return of rain forced drivers to pit road for an additional stoppage before the flag unfurled.

RELATED: Leaderboard | At-track photos

The 300-miler was pushed to a Sunday start at 8 p.m. ET (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The damp weather forced cancelation of practice and qualifying for both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Both starting lineups were set according to the NASCAR Rule Book’s inclement weather procedures.

Austin Hill — winner of the Xfinity Series’ season opener at Daytona — is on the pole position for Sunday’s rescheduled race in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He is set to start first alongside fellow front-row starter John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

The 300-mile event is the second of 33 events for the Xfinity Series this season.