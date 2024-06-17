NZ opts to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in Twenty20 World Cup

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — New Zealand opted to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in their rain-delayed Twenty20 World Cup closing match on Monday.

Rain delayed the toss by an hour, and no overs were lost.

Both teams were already eliminated from Super Eight contention in Group C.

New Zealand lost to Afghanistan and the West Indies and has beaten only Uganda.

PNG has yet to win a game.

New Zealand made one change; wrist spinner Ish Sodhi came in for bowling allrounder James Neesham.

PNG made two changes.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea.

