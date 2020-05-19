Rain delays start of Xfinity Series return at Darlington

Rain has delayed the start of Tuesday night’s race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway.

The Toyota 200 was scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET start, a time moved up Monday by two hours because of the threat of inclement weather. The green flag for the 147-lap event was scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET.

The race is the Xfinity Series’ first event since March 7. All of the circuit’s races since mid-March had been placed on hold by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Darlington event and subsequent races into June are scheduled to be held without fans in attendance and without practice or qualifying.

NASCAR officials have 10 Air Titans to lead the track-drying delegation at the 1.366-mile oval.

When the race does get going, Noah Gragson — winner of the Xfinity season opener at Daytona in February — will start from the No. 1 spot after a structured draw for starting positions. He’ll line up alongside JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett on the front row. Points leader Harrison Burton starts 12th.