Rain delays start of Sunday's Cup Series race at Michigan

Rain has forced a delay to the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race from Michigan International Speedway.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM, NBC Sports App) was scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. ET green flag, and the 37-car field rolled onto the track for several pace laps under overcast skies and a light sprinkle. But inclement weather intensified at the 2-mile oval, bringing the field to a halt on pit road.

When the race starts, Christopher Bell will lead the pack to the green flag after winning the Busch Light Pole in Saturday’s qualifying session. Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is set to start alongside Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet on the front row.

The event is the 23rd of a scheduled 36 races on the Cup Series calendar. Four races remain in the regular season before the 16-driver playoff field is determined.

Note: The Michigan track announced a multi-year extension with FireKeepers Casino on Sunday to remain as the Cup Series race’s entitlement sponsor. The track and the hotel and casino based in Battle Creek, Michigan, have been partners since 2016.