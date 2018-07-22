Rain delays NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung poses with the pace car he will drive after taking a practice run before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) -- The NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been delayed by rain.

The race was already moved up an hour to 1 p.m. EDT because of the threat of storms. NASCAR had the track drying Air Titans on standby for when the rain stopped and driver introductions were on hold.

Night racing is not an option because the track does not have lights. The race would need to reach 150 laps to become official. The race is scheduled for 301 laps.

Kurt Busch starts on the pole at New Hampshire and Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Martinsville and Bristol were postponed by rain this season and run on Monday.

---

