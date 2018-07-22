Green flag set for 4:15 p.m. ET after delay at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Rain delayed the start of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Originally scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (NBCSN, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio), the start was moved up to 1 p.m. Sunday, but rain scrubbed the new start time, as well. Driver introductions were rescheduled for …

Rain delayed the start of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Originally scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (NBCSN, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio), the start was moved up to 1 p.m. Sunday, but rain scrubbed the new start time, as well.

Driver introductions were rescheduled for 3:50 p.m. ET, and the new green flag was set for 4:15 p.m. ET

Race officials had a solid contingent of track-drying equipment at the 1.058-mile facility: eight units of the Toyota Tundra track-drying team, six jet dryers and an Elgin sweeper.

Kurt Busch is on the pole for the 20th race of the 2018 season in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, and Martin Truex Jr. will share the front row with him in the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota. Series points leader Kyle Busch will start third. Truex and Denny Hamlin posted the fastest speeds in Saturday’s practice sessions. Hamlin is the defending race winner and will start fourth in Sunday’s race.