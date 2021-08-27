Rain delays kickoff of Eagles-Jets game

Heavy rain has delayed the start of the Eagles-Jets game. It was scheduled to kickoff at 7:37 p.m. ET.

The teams have not taken the field for warmups.

It is not a surprise given the field conditions at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com tweeted Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was surveying the conditions and “checking out a big turf mound that formed because of the extreme rain.”

Crews are working to smooth out the rubber pellets, which are not supposed to mound on top of the turf.

The NFL called off the Saints-Cardinals game with Hurricane Ida approaching New Orleans, so Mother Nature is not cooperating with the league’s final preseason weekend.

UPDATE 7:04 PM ET: The Jets have announced that kickoff now is scheduled for 8 p.m.

